Unique Group, leaders in subsea technologies and engineering, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Decom Engineering (Decom), strengthening its capability to deliver integrated subsea decommissioning services across key global oil and gas regions, including the Middle East, the UK, Europe, and APAC.

Under the agreement, the two companies will combine their respective expertise to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end decommissioning offering that addresses the growing demand for safe, efficient, and cost-effective removal of ageing subsea infrastructure.

The collaboration will leverage Unique Group’s established logistics and operational infrastructure to support complex offshore campaigns, aligning with Decom’s specialist cutting, tooling, and technical expertise.

As part of the MoU, Decom will also utilise equipment storage space within Unique Group’s global facilities, enabling assets to be strategically positioned for faster mobilisation and deployment to client projects.

In addition to joint engineering design and operational planning, the agreement includes collaboration on training and knowledge transfer initiatives, further strengthening delivery capability across both organisations.

Ross Anderson, Regional Manager – Decommissioning at Unique Group, said: “This agreement represents a strong strategic alignment between two organisations with highly complementary capabilities. By combining Unique Group’s global subsea engineering and offshore execution expertise – now further enhanced by our recent major investment in subsea decommissioning tooling, controlled Mass Flow Excavation systems, and back‑deck equipment – with Decom Engineering’s specialist cutting and removal technologies, we are positioned to deliver integrated, high‑performance decommissioning solutions that are tailored to our clients’ exact requirements.”

Nick McNally, Decom Engineering Managing Director, said the partnership was a strategic alignment which would offer a compelling solution for clients and create greater opportunities for both companies.

He said: “The MoU allows us to jointly provide a full decommissioning workstream across subsea cutting, recovery operations, engineering support, operational planning, personnel deployment, and equipment sharing. Operators are increasingly seeking a single point of accountability, and this partnership is structured to meet that expectation while maintaining our respective reputations for delivering complex projects to the highest standards. For operators facing tightening budgets, ageing subsea assets, and increasing regulatory attention – including tighter emissions-reduction commitments – an integrated solution like this could prove highly appealing”.

