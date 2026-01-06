Bentley Systems, a leading infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the acquisitions of Talon Aerolytics and the technology and technical expertise of Pointivo.

These acquisitions, which closed in December, significantly strengthen Bentley’s Asset Analytics portfolio, which applies digital twins and AI to help owner-operators improve asset performance and resilience across infrastructure sectors.

Bentley Asset Analytics includes OpenTower iQ for telecommunication towers and Blyncsy for road networks. The new acquisitions extend Bentley’s offerings in both telecommunications and electric utilities, enabling integrated digital workflows that support global 5G deployments and grid modernization. As next-generation networks and electrification imperatives drive unprecedented demand, these capabilities empower infrastructure owners to digitize, analyze, and optimize assets at scale.

Talon provides solutions for site surveys, inspections, and asset digitization across wireless telecom, broadband, and electric utilities. Its platform combines workflow automation, digital twins, and AI, enabling organizations to improve productivity for recurring tasks and inspections and gain insights into ongoing asset conditions.

Rod Dir, chief executive officer of Talon, said: “Over the past decade, Talon has established itself as a trusted intelligent collaboration platform for managing asset lifecycles and analysing infrastructure with our AI-enabled software. By joining Bentley Systems, we are poised to expand our global reach and enhance asset resilience through the integration of Bentley’s advanced engineering simulation capabilities.”

The acquisition of Pointivo’s technologies, including its intellectual property and technical expertise, provides additional horizontal capabilities for Bentley Asset Analytics spanning drone data processing, AI-powered damage detection, and geolocation. These capabilities will further strengthen and differentiate Bentley’s platform for AI-powered insights.

Jacob Garland, Pointivo chief technology officer, added: “Our patented AI-driven inventory and damage detection technology was built to turn vast volumes of unstructured visual data into precise, trustworthy insights. Our team of experts has been at the forefront of advanced point-cloud processing, automated measurement and asset condition detection, and high-fidelity drone capture, all capabilities that naturally complement Bentley’s portfolio, including OpenTower iQ. Now as part of Bentley, our innovations will enable faster, more accurate intelligence at scale, helping asset owners and operators to detect issues earlier and keep critical infrastructure performing at its best.”

James Lee, chief operating officer, Bentley Systems, said: "These acquisitions represent a major investment in scaling our Bentley Asset Analytics offering. By deploying AI across infrastructure sectors, we are enabling continuous inspections to improve operational performance and maintenance economics for asset owners. Talon effectively pioneered this business model, validated by its profitable growth and pipeline of enterprise-wide contracts. This move marks an important milestone, adding to our technical and business momentum and strengthening our leadership in the burgeoning market of Asset Analytics.”

Werner Andre, chief financial officer, Bentley Systems, said: “These 2025 acquisitions substantially underscore our ongoing capital allocation priority in Asset Analytics, catalysing significant growth opportunities driven by AI within infrastructure operations and maintenance. With a revenue run rate of approximately $50 million in Asset Analytics, our platform consolidation investments are bolstering long-term double-digit growth in ARR, subscription revenues, and cash flows.”

