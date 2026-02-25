The GSMA has launched a new Innovation Fund offering grants of £100,000 to £200,000 to small and growing enterprises using mobile and digital technologies to accelerate the green transition in low- and middle-income countries.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Green Transition for Mobile, funded by the GSMA and supported by its members, aims to back commercially viable businesses expanding access to clean energy and advancing circularity in mobile devices.

The initiative forms part of the mobile industry’s broader push towards net-zero emissions and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The fund will prioritise solutions such as renewable energy systems, smart metering, device repair and refurbishment models, take-back and trade-in schemes, leasing models, refurbished device marketplaces, traceability tools, and responsible e-waste collection and recycling.

The goal is to reduce environmental impact while improving handset affordability and digital inclusion in underserved communities.

The programme targets for-profit enterprises with up to 250 employees operating in Africa, Central and South America, and South and Southeast Asia. Applicants must use mobile or digital technology as a core part of their solution, demonstrate commercial revenue and active users, and provide at least 25% in matching funding.

Selected businesses will receive grant funding over 15 to 18 months, along with technical assistance, monitoring and evaluation support, and introductions to investors and mobile network operators.

The GSMA also intends to use the programme to generate practical evidence to inform climate policy and industry ESG strategies across emerging markets.

Philippe Bellordre, acting head of mobile for development at GSMA, said the fund will invest directly in enterprises using mobile technology to drive clean energy adoption and scale circular solutions that extend device lifecycles and make connectivity more affordable.

Applications are open until 6 April 2026.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).