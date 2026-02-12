Pretoria will host the International Conference on Digital Platform Governance on 12–13 February 2026, bringing together regulators, civil society, and international organisations from over fifty countries. The conference aims to strengthen accountability, transparency, and human rights protections on digital platforms



The conference is co-hosted by the Information, Communication, Technologies and Media Regulators Forum of South Africa and the Social Media for Peace South Africa (SM4PSA) coalition, with the support of Unesco, the African Network of Regulatory Authorities, The Francophone Network of Regulatory Authorities, the I4T Knowledge Network, the South African National Commission for UNESCO, the European University Institute, and the European Union.

A landmark gathering for digital governance

Regulators, civil society organisations, researchers, electoral management bodies and international organisations from Africa, Latin America, Asia and Europe will exchange strategies and good practices for addressing online harms while safeguarding freedom of expression, cultural diversity and information integrity.

Key themes of the conference include:



- The impact of algorithmic curation including recommending systems and generative AI on freedom of expression and cultural diversity



- Protecting children and young people from online harms and developing media and information literacy programs.



- Strengthening the resilience of information ecosystems during crises and electoral periods



- Advancing cross-border regulatory cooperation and multistakeholder oversight of digital platforms

The conference will also serve as the second annual gathering of the Global Forum of Networks (GFN), following its launch at the inaugural International Conference on Digital Platform Governance in Dubrovnik in 2024.

The Pretoria action plan

The conference will conclude with the presentation of the Pretoria Action Plan on Digital Platform Governance, a regulator-led, multi-stakeholder agenda that commits authorities to coordinated action grounded in international human rights standards, transparency, accountability, due diligence, and user empowerment.

The Action Plan responds to growing concerns over opaque platform governance, diverse online harms such as disinformation, hate speech and algorithmic manipulation, and uneven protections for freedom of expression and access to information across regions.

“The Pretoria Action Plan, developed through direct engagement with regulators and partners, is designed to translate shared principles into concrete action. It provides a practical tool for members to identify priorities, choose strategic areas of intervention, and operationalise cooperation within their own institutional contexts."

"Most importantly, it helps every actor—regulators, civil society, academia and platforms—understand where to begin, how to collaborate effectively, and how to reduce the real-world impact of platform non-responsiveness.” Tawfik Jelassi, assistant director-general for communication and information at Unesco.

South Africa’s role on the global stage

"As regulators, we can no longer act in isolation, and this conference signals a collective commitment and South Africa’s role in shaping the global ICT and media governance. The Pretoria Action Plan will reflect our shared resolve to turn global principles into coordinated regulatory action that delivers real protection, accountability, and trust for users across borders”, said Tshiamo Maluleka, chairperson of the South African ICT and Media Regulators Forum

Event details

Dates: 12–13 February 2026

Venue: Future Africa Campus, University of Pretoria, Pretoria

Time: Opening ceremony – 12 February, 08:45–09:30

The full conference programme is available on here.

