Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic expansion works on Al Warqa’a 1 Street, covering a total length of 7 km in both directions, from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Ras Al Khor Road.

The scope of works included the conversion of four roundabouts into smart signalised intersections, contributing to an improvement in traffic flow of up to 30%. These efforts reflect RTA’s standing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the local road network, supporting smoother daily mobility, and improving residents’ quality of life.

The traffic expansion works also included an integrated package of solutions, comprising the construction of advanced stormwater drainage networks with a total length of 6,600 linear metres, the installation of 324 lighting poles equipped with modern street-lighting systems, and the provision of 111 new parking spaces. In addition, pedestrian pathways were developed across a total area of 41,000 square metres, contributing to improved traffic flow and enhanced safety for all road users.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “This project builds on works completed by RTA in June 2025, which included the construction of direct entry and exit points to Al Warqa’a from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to facilitate smoother access to and from the area. It also encompassed traffic improvement works on 13th Street in Al Warqa’a 1, extending approximately 8 km in both directions, to serve Al Warqa’a residents and school users, as part of the project to develop the internal road network in the area."

Al Shehhi added, “RTA is firmly committed to developing integrated infrastructure encompassing road networks, street lighting, and stormwater drainage systems, in line with Dubai’s population and urban growth targets. These efforts respond to residents’ aspirations for an advanced urban environment and support Dubai’s vision as a smart and prosperous city that places quality of life and residents’ happiness at the forefront of its priorities.”

“The development projects currently being implemented by RTA in Al Warqa’a area include upgrading the internal road networks in Al Warqa’a 3 and Al Warqa’a 4. The scope of works involves road paving, the construction of pedestrian pathways and pavements, and provision of parking spaces, in addition to development of cycling tracks. These projects aim to enhance connectivity with cycling routes in neighbouring areas and support alternative and sustainable mobility options.”