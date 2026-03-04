DUBAI: Dubai’s Taxi sector continued their upward momentum in 2025, achieving significant growth in ridership, fleet modernisation, and service quality. The Taxi sector alone catered to 209 million passengers with a registered fleet of 14,476 vehicles, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to providing efficient, sustainable, and technology enabled mobility options.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said that e-hail usage continued to expand rapidly with 45 percent of all taxi trips completed through E hail platforms, marking a 13 percent increase from 2024. This growth reflects the success of Dubai’s strategy to migrate from traditional street hail to digital booking channels.

Shakeri added that the Taxi sector recorded a 4.2 percent increase in ridership, rising from 200.65 million passengers in 2024 to 209.02 million in 2025. Taxi trips also grew by 4.2 percent, reaching 120.1 million trips compared to 115.3 million the previous year.

Shakeri emphasised the significance of this 2025’s achievements, saying, “The strong performance of Dubai’s Taxi and E hail sectors in 2025 reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer centric mobility. The 4.2 percent rise in taxi ridership compared to 2024 demonstrates the growing trust passengers place in our services, while the 13 percent increase in E hail usage highlights the success of our digital transformation strategy. We will continue to enhance service quality, expand green mobility, and ensure that every passenger enjoys a reliable and seamless travel experience.”

He continued, “In 2025, the Taxi sector added 600 new vehicles, resulting in a 6 percent fleet increase compared to 2024. Today, 90 percent of the operational fleet is hybrid or electric, with a clear roadmap to achieve 100 percent electric taxis by 2040, supporting Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. All taxis are now available on E hail platforms during peak hours, ensuring high reliability and efficient demand fulfillment.”

To elevate passenger comfort, the sector introduced several enhancements including leather seating, in car fresheners, and digital roof lights. New KPIs were implemented to further strengthen service quality, while advanced AI technologies now support lost and found services and reinforce driver safety compliance.

The sector maintained strong performance levels, with over 75 percent of trips achieving an ETA of under 3.5 minutes, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to world class mobility standards.

Shakeri concluded, “The E hail Limousine sector also experienced remarkable growth, recording a 25 percent increase in trips, rising from 32.8 million in 2024 to 41 million in 2025. Ridership grew to 71.4 million passengers, supported by the addition of 35 new limousine companies and approximately 2,500 vehicles.”

“Today, around 15,000 vehicles operate on the E hail limo platform, with 83 percent of trips achieving ETAs under 3.5 minutes. The sector is also advancing sustainability goals, with 18 percent of the fleet already electric, and all operators committed to integrating more green vehicles.”