Muscat: ESBAAR, the Omani pioneer in drone and artificial intelligence solutions, has officially launched the Middle East’s first advanced air cargo operations in the oil and gas sector using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), marking a qualitative leap in the smart logistics services ecosystem. The operations commenced with the successful completion of initial operational flights in partnership with Masar Petroleum, utilising a fleet of locally manufactured unmanned aerial systems produced by SINAN Advanced Industries.

The operational launch began with the urgent transport of spare parts related to oil production equipment from the Wilayat of Haima to Masar Petroleum’s operations site in Concession Area No. 7, covering 137 kilometres. The delivery was completed in just one hour and 23 minutes shortly before sunset, compared to an estimated four hours or more by road transport, which could have required night driving.

By adopting an aerial route for transporting these components, ESBAAR will contribute to establishing round-the-clock air transport capabilities, including night-time cargo deliveries a period during which road transport is often restricted or prohibited in oil and gas concession areas, ensuring that logistics do not become an obstacle to production operations.

Malik Al Toubi, Co-Founder and Director of Advanced Air Mobility at ESBAAR, stated, “From the very beginning, our focus has been on adopting and developing local capabilities to support advanced air mobility solutions that can address real and complex logistical challenges in vital sectors, foremost among them the oil and gas sector. This launch reflects a firm commitment to strengthening the local manufacturing ecosystem, qualifying Omani talent, and integrating drone technologies through a strategic partnership with SINAN Advanced Industries and Masar Petroleum. It is worth noting that the drones being deployed possess all the operational specifications required for long distance missions and challenging climatic conditions.”

Eng. Yahya Al Yaqubi, Production Supervisor at Masar Petroleum, said, “Integrating drone-based cargo transport into our operational processes contributes to enhancing efficiency and elevating safety standards. In addition, the availability of this service around the clock helps reduce production downtime and accelerate response to emergency situations. These are challenges commonly faced by organisations engaged in oil and gas exploration and production.

We are proud at Masar Petroleum to be the first Omani company to benefit from advanced air cargo technology within our operations.”

ESBAAR represents a national platform for innovation, operations and development, offering a prominent model of the ability of Omani companies to compete in global markets and contribute to shaping a future driven by advanced technologies. This aligns with the Sultanate’s aspirations in the knowledge economy and the growth of Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

This solution has been designed to be scalable, with application prospects extending beyond the oil and gas sector to encompass all vital sectors, using dedicated aerial corridors to connect sites, establishing an integrated logistics chain and providing reliable and secure logistical support. ESBAAR also plans to expand its advanced air cargo operations at both local and regional levels, further reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a regional hub for advanced drone-based logistics solutions.

