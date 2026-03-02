SINGAPORE: S&P Global Platts is reviewing the ​deliverability ⁠of Middle East crude from ‌ports within the Gulf amid heightened safety ​concerns amid the U.S. and Israeli attacks ​on Iran, ​according to a note from the global pricing agency reviewed ⁠by Reuters on Monday.

"This review has been initiated because market participants have notified Platts that ​major ‌shipping companies have ⁠halted transit ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened ​safety concerns after ‌Israel and the ⁠U.S. launched air strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026," Platts said in the note.

Platts will given further guidance in another subscriber note at 2 p.m. in Singapore (0600 GMT) on ‌how it will assess Dubai partials and ⁠performance expectations around bids ​and offers in the Platts Market on Close assessment process ​for Middle ‌East crude, it said. (Reporting ⁠by Florence Tan; ​Editing by Tom Hogue)