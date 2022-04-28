WORLD
OIL AND GAS
Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says
COMMODITIES
Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
1.
Much ado about NFTs and how they could disrupt the status quo
2.
Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Holidays for banking sector announced
3.
UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
4.
Dubai Free Zones to boost their contribution to Dubai’s GDP to $68bln by 2030
5.
Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations
ECONOMY
Russia- Ukraine war: Food, energy prices to remain high until 2024, World Bank says
MORNING BRIEFING
Thursday Outlook: Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves
1
Musk's criticism of Twitter staff triggers backlash
2
Global inflation to stay stubbornly high as wrecked supply chains persist
3
Euro peers over the cliff at dollar parity as recession looms
4
China struggles for options as COVID threatens economic goals
5
With inflation, gold notes and cards find their way into America's wallet
TELECOM
Dubai telecom operator Du posts $84mln net profit on higher revenues
HEALTHCARE
Dubai to set up UAE’s first robotic biobank with $4.6mln investment
MARITIME
Abu Dhabi’s NMDC increases foreign ownership limit
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Standard Chartered’s operating profit in Middle East, Africa hits near 10-year high
Banking & Insurance
Takaful sector: Global growth, trends and new markets
1
Marina 101 project is in its final stages: RERA
2
Copper hits 11-week low on growth fears, U.S. GDP turns negative
3
Twitter user growth rises amid Musk takeover
4
WHO donors reach 'pivotal' deal on budget overhaul: Tedros
5
Syria names new defence minister: presidency
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener