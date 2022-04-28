Social media
OIL AND GAS

Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says

Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says
Czechs have no signals of Russian gas disruptions, PM says
COMMODITIES

Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
Read more
MOST READ
1.

Much ado about NFTs and how they could disrupt the status quo

2.

Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Holidays for banking sector announced

3.

UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

4.

Dubai Free Zones to boost their contribution to Dubai’s GDP to $68bln by 2030

5.

Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

PICK OF THE DAY

ECONOMY

Russia- Ukraine war: Food, energy prices to remain high until 2024, World Bank says

Russia- Ukraine war: Food, energy prices to remain high until 2024, World Bank says
Russia- Ukraine war: Food, energy prices to remain high until 2024, World Bank says

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Thursday Outlook: Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves

Thursday Outlook: Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves
Thursday Outlook: Earnings help stocks but dollar bulls show nerves
INSIGHTS
1

Musk's criticism of Twitter staff triggers backlash

2

Global inflation to stay stubbornly high as wrecked supply chains persist

3

Euro peers over the cliff at dollar parity as recession looms

4

China struggles for options as COVID threatens economic goals

5

With inflation, gold notes and cards find their way into America's wallet

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TELECOM

Dubai telecom operator Du posts $84mln net profit on higher revenues

Dubai telecom operator Du posts $84mln net profit on higher revenues
Dubai telecom operator Du posts $84mln net profit on higher revenues
HEALTHCARE

Dubai to set up UAE’s first robotic biobank with $4.6mln investment

MARITIME

Abu Dhabi’s NMDC increases foreign ownership limit

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Standard Chartered’s operating profit in Middle East, Africa hits near 10-year high

LATEST VIDEO

Banking & Insurance

Takaful sector: Global growth, trends and new markets

Takaful sector: Global growth, trends and new markets
Takaful sector: Global growth, trends and new markets
LATEST NEWS
1

Marina 101 project is in its final stages: RERA

2

Copper hits 11-week low on growth fears, U.S. GDP turns negative

3

Twitter user growth rises amid Musk takeover

4

WHO donors reach 'pivotal' deal on budget overhaul: Tedros

5

Syria names new defence minister: presidency

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener