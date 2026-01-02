Abu Dhabi – Emirates Stallions Group has appointed Tariq Nazzal as the CEO of its real estate vertical Royal Development Holding, a premier UAE-based real estate development firm, according to a press release.

The appointment followed Nazzal’s tenure as the General Manager of the real estate development firm and its core subsidiaries overseeing delivery and management of more than 60 development projects across the UAE and internationally.

In his new position, Nazzal will oversee Royal Development’s strategic growth and expanding real estate portfolio, with a focus on branded residences and hospitality platforms, global partnerships, and developments that integrate design excellence and operational rigor.

The holding entity has entered into strategic partnerships with globally recognized hospitality brands to launch landmark developments, including Mallside Residence, Curio Collection by Hilton; Seamont Autograph Collection Residences; and Radisson Residences Al Reem Island.

On the global scale, Royal Development marked a major milestone with the handover of Albizia Bay, a resort-style residential community on Mahé Island, Seychelles, alongside other local and international projects.

Kayed Ali Khorma, the CEO of Emirates Stallions, said: “Since leading the transition into Royal Development Holding, Tariq has demonstrated an exceptional ability to translate strategic planning into execution. He has played a central role in shaping the holding’s evolution, strengthening its operating model, and expanding its development platform.”

Meanwhile, Nazzal commented: “Royal Development Holding is guided by a clear purpose: to evolve spaces in ways that elevate lives and create lasting value. Building on the foundation of Royal Development Company and with the support of our parent ESG Emirates Stallions Group PJSC, we have progressed toward a more integrated development model.”

Royal Development’s CEO concluded: “My focus moving forward is on disciplined growth, selective collaborations, and developments anchored in real demand, with an emphasis on design quality and long-term impact.”

In December 2025, Emirates Stallions announced that its subsidiary Afkar Financial Property Investments signed a deal with Spox Investments at a total value of AED 540 million for leasing purposes.

