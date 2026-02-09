JLL, a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has appointed Mouhammad Takieddin as its new Regional Head and CEO for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This strategic appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to the region and strengthens its leadership in the region’s dynamic real estate market.

Based in Riyadh, Takieddin’s appointment aligns with JLL’s strategic objectives to leverage emerging market opportunities and accelerate business line development in critical areas such as data centers, facilities management, and AI-driven technology platforms. His leadership experience and presence in the Saudi capital will further elevate the company’s market visibility, underscoring the firm’s commitment to its clients, people, and business operations within the Kingdom and beyond, a statement said.

The new MEA Regional Head and CEO will work alongside James Allan who oversees the UAE, Egypt and Africa markets, and Saud Alsulaimani who oversees Saudi Arabia, to expand business lines across the wider region.

Neil Murray, CEO, Real Estate Management Services, JLL, said: “Saudi Arabia remains central to our long-term growth strategy in the Middle East and Africa, and Mouhammad Takieddin’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to continued investment in the Kingdom’s future growth. Mouhammad’s deep industry knowledge will enable us to enhance our growth focus in AI, data centers and facilities management in the Saudi and wider market. His international expertise will be crucial in driving operational excellence and accelerating regional service delivery and client expansion across different markets in the region.”

Takieddin joins JLL from Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he spent the last 25 years, and for the last five years served as Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, leading its portfolio of offices, research and development centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers across AMER, EMEA and APAC. During his time at P&G, Mouhammad also drove large-scale real estate projects, portfolio optimization, workplace and FM transformation, digital enablement and real estate-led sustainability initiatives aligned with the company’s 2030 Sustainability Ambition.

In his role at JLL, Takieddin’s digital transformation expertise will be core to building new regional specialization in data centers and facilities management and scaling the latest digital technologies, including AI, within real estate services to boost efficiency. As the MEA Regional Head and CEO, Takieddin will focus on JLL’s growth across the region.

