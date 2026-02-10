Standard Chartered Chief Financial Officer ‍Diego De Giorgi ‍left the bank on Tuesday, and is joining asset ​manager Apollo to become head of its EMEA region.

De Giorgi stepped down ⁠from the role at the Asia- and Africa-focused lender following a two-year ⁠stint after ‌he was appointed CFO in January 2024, according to a company statement. The departure of StanChart's top financier comes ⁠amid an ongoing overhaul that has helped boost its earnings outlook and as the company's stock price has largely outperformed that of rival HSBC since 2025.

De Giorgi was previously seen as ⁠a contender to succeed StanChart ​Chief Executive Bill Winters, who is the longest-serving banking chief among large British banks.

The ‍London-headquartered lender appointed Peter Burrill as interim group CFO and said an announcement ​on a permanent appointment will be made in due course.

Burrill, who joined Standard Chartered in 2017 and is currently group head of central finance and the deputy chief financial officer, will be based in London and report to Winters. De Giorgi will succeed longtime Apollo Partner Rob Seminara, who will remain in the region to support a transition before assuming new, global responsibilities for Apollo later this year, according to ⁠the firm.

The asset manager said De ‌Giorgi will oversee a fast-growing region for the firm as it expands credit, equity and hybrid origination, as well as in ‌wealth and ⁠retirement solutions.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru and Selena Li in ⁠Hong Kong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Lincoln Feast.)