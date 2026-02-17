Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation) has appointed Abdelkhalig Shaib as Group Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer.

The appointment reflects the group’s continued focus on strengthening governance, reinforcing clarity and accountability, and ensuring effective oversight across key legal, regulatory and corporate affairs areas, while also demonstrating the depth of leadership talent within the group.

In his new role, Shaib will serve as a member of the group’s senior management team and will continue to act as Board Secretary.

He will oversee group legal, group compliance, group communications & marketing, investor relations, group sustainability, and the board office, ensuring coordinated and consistent engagement with regulators, shareholders and other key stakeholders across the group’s international footprint.

Group compliance will continue to maintain a primary reporting line to the Board Compliance Committee, preserving independence and alignment with regulatory requirements.

Brendon Hopkins, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Abdelkhalig’s deep institutional knowledge and trusted expertise across legal, governance, regulatory and corporate affairs, ensures continuity, consistency and strong stewardship as the Group continues to execute its long-term strategic goals. This appointment further highlights the depth of leadership talent we have within Bank ABC and our commitment to developing and promoting strong leaders from within the Group.”

Shaib added: “I am honoured to assume this expanded responsibility at an important stage in the Group’s journey. By bringing together legal, compliance, communications, investor relations and sustainability under one umbrella, we will continue to uphold strong governance standards, support the Board and management effectively, and ensure that our engagement with stakeholders remains transparent, coordinated and aligned with the Group’s long-term strategic objectives and expectations.”

Shaib has served Bank ABC Group in senior legal and governance roles since 2018. He brings extensive experience across legal affairs, regulatory engagement, corporate governance and international financial transactions. He holds an LL.M. from Harvard Law School, and is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Oxford (class of 2026). He is admitted to practice law in New York and Sudan. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

