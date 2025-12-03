Muscat – Muriya, the leading integrated Tourism and Real estate developer in Oman, a partnership between Orascom Development Holding and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), announces a key leadership transition with the appointment of Ashraf Nessim as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Eng. Ashraf Nessim will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Muriya, effective December 1, 2025, succeeding Wael. Ashraf has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Orascom Development over the past 10 years, in addition to holding several senior executive positions within the Group and the Egyptian subsidiary. His deep understanding of the Group’s diverse businesses, combined with his strong operational expertise and commitment to excellence, brings to Muriya a wealth of strategic leadership experience and a proven track record in driving growth across key markets in the MENA region.

Nessim’s leadership will focus on reinforcing Muriya’s long-term vision of sustainable development, continuing to offer customer-centric, vibrant destinations, and expanding tourism and real estate offerings, in contribution to Oman’s Vision 2040. His role will also further leverage Orascom Development’s global expertise in town-building and integrated communities, combined with OMRAN’s deep understanding of the local market and leadership in tourism development, to continue to offer truly holistic and future-ready destinations in the Sultanate.

This leadership change also marks the departure of Eng. Wael al Lawati, who has successfully led Muriya during a transformative period of growth. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant milestones in tourism investment, real estate offerings, hospitality development, and community-building initiatives, where Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah have continued to flourish as top-of-mind Integrated tourism complexes in Oman.

Muriya expresses deep gratitude to Eng. Wael, for his contributions and dedication to the company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Speaking on the transition, Eng. Ashraf Nessim said:

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Muriya. Building on the solid foundation laid by Eng. Wael, I look forward to accelerating our growth and further enhancing our destinations that blend lifestyle, community, innovation, and environmental stewardship, as models for integrated, sustainable living while supporting the country’s broader goal of economic diversification, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

