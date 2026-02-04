Muscat – AmCham Oman, the American Chamber of Commerce in Oman, announced its appointment as Vice Chair of AmCham MENA, a key regional leadership role within the American Chambers of Commerce network across the Middle East and North Africa.

The regional vote and subsequent announcement were formally made during the 2025 AmCham MENA Conference in Dubai, which brought together American Chambers from across the region to strengthen collaboration, advance trade and investment, and align on shared priorities.

In its role as Vice Chair, AmCham Oman will work closely with the Chair to support coordination, collaboration, and strategic alignment across the AmCham MENA network, which represents American business interests throughout the region.

This appointment also establishes a clear pathway to the Chairmanship. In 2027, AmCham Oman will assume the role of Chair of AmCham MENA and host the AmCham MENA Conference in Oman, welcoming representatives from AmChams across the region, alongside senior business leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, for high-level discussions on regional trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Ali Daud, Chairman of AmCham Oman, said, “This appointment reflects the growing confidence in AmCham Oman as a practical, delivery-focused platform for regional collaboration. As Vice Chair of AmCham MENA, we look forward to contributing to a more connected and effective network that supports trade, investment, and private-sector growth in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Fouad Eid, Vice Chairman of AmCham Oman, added, “AmCham MENA plays an important role in connecting business communities across the region. Stepping into the Vice Chair role allows AmCham Oman to help shape more coordinated, outcome-driven engagement between chambers, while ensuring Oman remains actively represented in regional trade and investment discussions.”

Rebecca Olson, CEO of AmCham Oman, said, “This is a meaningful step for AmCham Oman and for the private sector in Oman more broadly. The Vice Chair role – and the opportunity to host the AmCham MENA Conference in 2027 – allows us to move beyond dialogue and focus on real outcomes: partnerships formed, deals advanced, and stronger commercial links between Oman, the region, and the United States.”

Hosting the AmCham MENA Conference will further position Oman as a regional hub for dialogue, collaboration, and opportunity, while showcasing the sultanate’s investment environment, strategic location, and commitment to economic diversification.

