Bank Nizwa, a leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the appointment of Tariq bin Atiq as its new Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer, in line with its ongoing commitment to nurturing highly qualified Omani talent within the Islamic banking sector.

This strategic appointment underscores the bank’s vision to attract and empower promising national talent, strengthen the Islamic banking ecosystem, and contribute meaningfully to the growth and advancement of the Islamic finance industry in the sultanate, said a statement from Bank Nizwa.

An industry veteran, Tariq brings over 25 years of diversified banking experience, including retail banking, corporate banking, SME banking, digital banking, international operations, and business development leadership.

He has played a key role in driving strategic growth, enhancing customer experience, and leading digital and operational transformation across major financial institutions.

He holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Arkansas State University (US) and an EMBA-LDT (Executive Masters in Business Administration – Leading Digital Transformation) from HEC Paris.

He has also completed advanced executive programs at various reputed academic institutions, including Harvard Business School (USA), INSEAD (France), and others.-TradeArabia News Service

