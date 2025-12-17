Ooredoo Oman has announced organizational restructuring related to non-senior leadership roles as part of its ongoing strategic transformation program by strengthening operational efficiency.

In a filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), the initiative includes the streamlining and consolidation of certain roles and activities to align with Ooredoo Oman's evolving business model, changing market dynamics, and future investment priorities in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and value-added services

The cost of the initiative is estimated to be RO15 million and will negatively impact the profit of the 2025 financial year.

This amount includes compensation expenses for impacted employees as well as other expenses related to the program's technical aspects and consultancies.

The program is expected to deliver positive annual financial benefits of around RO8 million in 2026 and the years ahead. The Company said it has strong retained earnings, ensuring its ability to continue its dividend payments for the foreseeable future.

The Ministry of Labour last week clarified on social media reports regarding the termination of services of 125 employees by the Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo).

MoL said that, in coordination with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), it contacted the company management.

It was revealed company offered employees the option to resign in exchange for a full salary for 24 months, of which 114 employees accepted the offer. Eleven employees refused the offer.

The establishment's management, its labor union, and the General Federation of Workers of the Oman (GFOW) were summoned to the Ministry to negotiate and find a mutually agreeable solution to the matter.

