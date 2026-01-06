ORA Developers has appointed six leading consultancy partners for Phase 1 of BAYN, the flagship coastal destination taking shape in Ghantoot.

The appointments, valued at AED 150 Million, represent a significant step in advancing the vision for the 4.8-million-square-metre project and reinforce the company’s commitment to creating a distinctive new community on the UAE coastline.

BAYN features 1.2km of natural beachfront and encompasses 9,000 residences, with 55% open spaces, built on a 15-minute walkable layout connecting homes, leisure, and nature with ease.

Phase 1 includes approximately 805 villas and townhouses, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of 3-8 bedrooms residences spread across four gated clusters, and is planned to start delivery by December 2028

The consortium combines international and regional expertise advancing BAYN’s design ambition, operational strategy, and long-term development vision. Mace leads overall project management, while Parsons serves as the lead masterplan, infrastructure, landscape and water bodies design consultant.

10 Design has shaped the masterplan vision and architectural concept design, and Dewan Architects + Engineers serves as the lead villas multidisciplinary design consultant and architect of record. Currie & Brown provides as the cost consultancy, and AECOM provides construction supervision to ensure quality, safety, and sustainability throughout the project programme.

Khaled Morgan, Chief Development Officer at ORA Developers, said: ““At ORA, we are constantly reimagining what modern living means, creating places that transcend convention. Together with 10 Design, Parsons, and Dewan, we have shaped a development that celebrates its natural landscape while ensuring liveability and connection are embedded from the start. With Bayn, our goal is to redefine modern waterfront living in the UAE and deliver a coastal destination that enriches daily life.”

Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, added: “As we move from planning into delivery, our priority is precision and performance. Partnering with Mace, Currie & Brown, AECOM, Parsons and Dewan ensures Bayn’s construction is managed with world-class rigour, from programme control and cost efficiency to supervision and sustainability. These collaborations set the foundation for timely, high-quality delivery and a community built to last.”

Bayn has secured Estidama 2 Pearl Rating certification, underlining ORA Developers’ commitment to sustainability and compliance with Abu Dhabi’s environmental standards. The certification reflects Bayn’s use of energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials, and integrated green mobility solutions, all designed to support long-term environmental performance and livability.

