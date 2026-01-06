RIYADH — Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed opportunities to strengthen cooperation across various fields, discussed developments in the regional situation, and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

