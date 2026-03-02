Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather forecast indicating that the country will be influenced by a low-pressure trough over the coming days. Atmospheric conditions are expected to shift starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3, and lasting through Thursday, March 5.

Meteorologists anticipate an influx of cloud cover across several regions, beginning with light, scattered rain tomorrow in the Musandam Governorate, the Western Al Hajar Mountains, and the coastal areas of Dhofar. The weather system is expected to intensify mid-week, with clouds continuing to flow and form on Wednesday and Thursday. This will likely result in varying intensities of scattered rainfall over Musandam, North and South Batinah, parts of the Muscat Governorate, the Al Hajar Mountains, and the coastal regions bordering the Arabian Sea.

