Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert regarding a significant increase in wind activity expected to sweep across the northern governorates of Oman. Starting from the evening of Wednesday, prevailing northerly and northwesterly winds will intensify, with the atmospheric disturbance projected to persist for several consecutive days.

Authorities have warned that these conditions will lead to a noticeable rise in sea levels along the Omani coastline, with waves anticipated to reach a maximum height of 2.0m. Inland, the gusty conditions are likely to trigger dust storms and blowing sand, particularly in desert and open areas, which may significantly reduce horizontal visibility for motorists and residents. Additionally, the region is expected to experience a relative drop in temperatures as a direct result of these passing wind patterns. Members of the public are advised to remain cautious and stay informed through official meteorological updates.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

