Salalah– Wadi Al Nile Exhibitions & Festivals Organizing Company has announced the launch of the first edition of the Dhofar Medical Expo, set to take place from June 25 to 28, 2026 at Salalah Grand Mall.

Held under the patronage of the Directorate General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health in Dhofar Governorate, the exhibition aims to reinforce Dhofar’s growing reputation as a regional hub for healthcare services and medical tourism.

The event coincides with the start of the Khareef season, when Dhofar experiences a significant influx of visitors from within Oman and across the GCC. Organisers say the timing is strategic, linking the governorate’s peak tourism period with the expanding healthcare sector and creating opportunities for both industries to benefit.

Fadi Zuhair Al-Haj, authorised director of Wadi Al Nile Exhibitions and Festivals Organising Company, described the expo as a qualitative addition to Dhofar’s calendar of specialised events.

“The Dhofar Medical Expo will bring together leading local and international healthcare institutions under one roof,” he said. “It will showcase the latest medical technologies, offer direct consultations to visitors and strengthen medical collaboration between the Sultanate of Oman and countries worldwide.”

According to the organisers, hospitals and medical centres from Malaysia, India, Thailand and Saudi Arabia are expected to participate, alongside prominent Omani healthcare institutions. The international presence reflects growing interest in the Omani healthcare market and underlines the exhibition’s global dimension.

The four-day event is expected to attract healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders and patients seeking advanced treatment options. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with consultants and hospital representatives and gain insights into the latest developments across a range of specialties, including specialised surgery, advanced therapeutic procedures, preventive medicine and medical tourism services.

The expo will feature dedicated exhibition stands, on-site medical consultations and wide media coverage to maximise outreach within Dhofar and across the Sultanate.

Organisers noted that the initiative aligns with broader national objectives to support economic diversification and strengthen investment in priority sectors, including healthcare. By fostering knowledge exchange and long-term partnerships, the Dhofar Medical Expo is expected to contribute to the development of the healthcare ecosystem and enhance the quality of services available to the community.

