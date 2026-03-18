UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, during which they discussed developments in the region amid the military escalation and its serious repercussions for regional and international security and stability.

His Excellency Dr Ahmed renewed his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, describing them as a violation of their sovereignty and of international law and norms.

He also affirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it is taking to safeguard its security, territory, and people.

The two sides underscored the need for an immediate end to the escalation and for serious dialogue and diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues in the region in a way that prevents further security tensions and crises and preserves regional security and stability.

Separately, His Highness the UAE President expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Ethiopian people over the victims of the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains and affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Ethiopia in these difficult circumstances.