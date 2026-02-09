Rain is expected to affect parts of the Sultanate on Sunday, February 8, with limited impact forecast in a number of governorates, according to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

The weather condition is expected to affect parts of Musandam Governorate, North and South al Batinah, al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, and North al Sharqiyah.

The advisory indicates a possibility of wadi flow in some areas, along with minor disruption to traffic movement during the period.

The Oman Meteorology has advised the public to exercise caution, particularly when travelling through areas vulnerable to water accumulation, and to stay updated on weather developments.

