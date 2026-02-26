DOHA: With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, remittances from residents of Qatar to their home countries enter their peak season. The economic dimension intersects with the social spirit in a scene that is renewed annually, where the flow of money becomes a reflection of the human connections between residents and their families.



Remittances during this blessed month are not measured solely in numbers but also as messages of support and an extension of the values ​​of solidarity and compassion embodied in tangible actions. Ramadan is an economic and social milestone that reflects the dynamism of a diverse society of nationalities and cultures. With the increase in living expenses, preparations for Eid Al Fitr, and the payment of Zakat and Sadaqah, the pace of remittances rises significantly, transforming exchange company branches into vibrant centers reflecting the peak of financial activity in the country.



Exchange company officials told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the percentage of remittances during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr increases by approximately 25 to 30 percent compared to the rest of the year, with the highest levels of activity recorded during the last ten days of the month, coinciding with the approach of Eid.



Officials noted that financial transfers are undergoing significant transformations due to modern technologies and artificial intelligence, with increasing reliance on mobile applications and electronic payments. This has prompted companies to develop easier and faster online services and dedicated applications.

In this context, Bashar Al Waqfi, CEO of a money exchange company, stated that the holy month of Ramadan witnesses a remarkable increase in the volume of financial transfers compared to other months, with transfers registering an increase of approximately 25 percent compared to the rest of the year. He attributed this rise to increased living expenses and the requirements of the holy month, in addition to customers' eagerness to send money to support their families, maintain kinship ties, and prepare for Eid Al Fitr.



He added, "To meet this increased demand, we are taking several proactive measures, including enhancing liquidity levels to cover withdrawals from banks and correspondent banks in line with the expected demand, as well as increasing operational readiness by increasing the number of employees and extending working hours to ensure efficient and smooth service delivery."

He explained that the most prominent destinations for financial transfers during the holy month of Ramadan are Egypt, Jordan, India, and Bangladesh.



He pointed out that digital channels and money transfer applications play a crucial role for customers, offering ease and flexibility in executing transfers anytime and anywhere. This effectively helps manage the seasonal surge during Ramadan and reduces reliance on traditional branches. He also highlighted the offers and initiatives the company provides when using the applications, enhancing the customer experience and providing ongoing added value.

For his part, Dr Mohammed Amjad Moussa, Executive Vice President of a money exchange company, confirmed that Ramadan represents an exceptional season for the money transfer sector, with transaction volume increasing annually by 20 to 30 percent compared to other months, peaking in the last ten days.



He explained that this increase is linked to several social and economic factors, most notably family remittances to cover Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr expenses, sending Zakat and charitable contributions, and the disbursement of salaries and bonuses before Eid, all of which lead to a high volume of transactions within a short period.

He added that this reflects residents' keenness to provide additional support for their families during this special season.

He noted an increase in the average value of remittances, as many customers tend to send extra amounts as a one-time gesture to support their families.

He continued, "We prepare early for this season by increasing liquidity in the most in-demand foreign currencies and intensifying coordination with correspondent banks to ensure swift execution. We also increase staffing levels in high-traffic branches and extend working hours at some locations, in addition to daily monitoring of remittance flows to guarantee uninterrupted service."



He pointed out that remittances are usually concentrated towards countries with large expatriate communities in the UAE, primarily India, the Philippines, Nepal, Egypt, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The percentages vary depending on the nature of each branch and the geographical area it serves, but these countries represent the largest share of total remittances during the holy month.



He noted that digital technology plays a fundamental role in facilitating this activity, as digital channels and electronic applications have significantly helped to absorb the seasonal pressure by reducing congestion in branches and expediting transactions around the clock.

He noted that his company launched several special initiatives during Ramadan, including offering competitive exchange rates for specific periods and awareness campaigns to encourage customers to use digital channels due to their speed, ease, and security, reflecting digital transformation as a strategic pillar in enhancing operational efficiency.

Musa concluded by saying that Ramadan is a significant season for the remittance sector and an opportunity to reinforce its mission of supporting customers and enabling them to care for their families with ease and security. He reiterated their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness and compliance to ensure a smooth and reliable experience during this blessed month.



Data indicates that remittances from workers in Qatar increased by 10.8% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2025, reaching QR10.768 billion, compared to QR9.716 billion during the same period in 2024, according to balance of payments data issued by the Qatar Central Bank.

In total, remittances from workers abroad during the first nine months of 2025 (January-September) reached QR32.4 billion.

In 2024, the total value of remittances from workers in Qatar to their home countries reached QR44.6 billion.

Ramadan in Qatar is not merely a financial season; it is a moment where social and religious values ​​are embodied in tangible actions that impact the economy and the behavior of residents.

These remittances reflect the spirit of solidarity between residents and their families, a spirit that evolves year after year with the changing economic and technological landscape, remaining a crucial chapter in the story of cross-border remittances.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

