Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged by 47.2% during the first eight months of 2025, reaching approximately $26.6 billion, compared to around $18.1 billion in the same period last year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

In August 2025 alone, remittances rose by 32.6% to about $3.5 billion, up from approximately $2.6 billion in August 2024.

it is worth noting that remittances recorded approximately $3.8 billion in just July 2025.

