Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad jumped to $30.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

The CBE highlighted that this unprecedented inflow is 45.1% higher than the $20.8 billion recorded during the same period of the previous year.

In September 2025, remittances increased by 30.9% year on year (YoY), recording nearly $3.6 billion, versus $2.7 billion in September 2024.

It is worth noting that remittances hit about $3.5 billion in August 2025, an increase of 32.6% YoY.

