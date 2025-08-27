Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged by 66.2% in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to $36.5 billion from $21.9 billion in the previous FY, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced.

The CBE noted that remittances rose strongly by 34.2% to around $10 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous FY, compared to $7.5 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

June 2025 witnessed the highest monthly remittance level ever, rising 40.7% year-on-year (YoY) to $3.6 billion from $2.6 billion in June 2024.

