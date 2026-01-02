Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index up 0.33% to 41,828.97 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 1.07% to 4,597.77 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.61% to 4,658.13 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index ended the trading session lower by 0.14% at 13,125.33 points.

The EGX100 index increased by 0.18% to finish the session at 17,425.88 points.

A total of 2.876 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.777 billion over 145,588 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.998 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 94.72% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 1.66% and 3.62%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 81.68% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.31%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 277,964 and EGP 16.836 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 17.114 million.