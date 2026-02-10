Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday in the green zone for two consecutive sessions after the benchmark EGX30 index went up by 0.52% to 50,293.53 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 0.57% to 5,244.81 points, while the EGX35-LV rose by 0.25% to 5,134.39 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.07% at 12,882.95 points and by 0.18% at 17,872.02 points, respectively.

A total of 1.623 billion shares were traded over 163,248 transactions at an amount of EGP 8.113 billion, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.292 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 76.95% of the trading process, while foreign and Arab investors equaled 17.83% and 5.22%, respectively.

Retail investors dominated 62.93% of the trading shares, whereas institutions accounted for 37.06%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 211.905 million and EGP 330.301 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 542.207 million.