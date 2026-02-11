RIYADH — Red Sea Globa will mark a pivotal transition in 2026 as it moves from development into full operations, with the opening of Phase One of both the Red Sea and Amaala destinations by the end of the year, an official said.

Speaking at the PIF Private Sector Forum, Greg Djerejian, Group Chief Legal Officer and Group Head of Investments at RSG, said the company will open Shura, the hub island of the Red Sea destination, completing Phase One of the project.

At the same time, Phase One of Amaala, located around 200 kilometers north along the Red Sea coast, will also open.

“By the end of the year, we’ll have opened Red Sea Phase One and Amaala Phase One,” Djerejian said, adding that the two destinations will together feature 25 hotels, rising to 27 when including the two Turtle Bay properties.

He said the milestone marks a strategic shift for the company.

“This is really the pivotal year where Red Sea Global is transitioning from being a developer to being an operator,” he said, noting that the company is preparing to welcome its first large wave of guests across both destinations.

Djerejian said Red Sea Global also continues to advance its wider project pipeline, describing the period ahead as “an exciting time” for the company.

He expressed appreciation for continued support from the Public Investment Fund, saying it has been central to enabling delivery and long-term planning.

“We’re very grateful for PIF’s continued support and the future is very bright,” he said, inviting partners and visitors to experience the destinations firsthand.

