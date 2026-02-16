Saudi Arabia - Rixos Murjana has opened in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), marking Saudi Arabia’s largest ultra all-inclusive resort and a new flagship destination for domestic and international tourism.

The project was made possible by the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), which financed and invested in the resort, in partnership with Emaar Economic City as an investor, and FTG Company as the developer.

The opening ceremony took place under the patronage and in the presence of Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Development Fund, with the attendance of Qusai Al-Fakhri, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Fund, and Fettah Tamince, Chairman of the Board of Rixos Hotels.

The resort is designed to enhance the diversity and quality of tourism experiences in Saudi Arabia, while also generating 250 job opportunities for Saudis, reflecting its broader economic and developmental impact.

Catering to families, leisure seekers, and business travellers, Rixos Murjana offers 488 rooms and suites, 33 villas, and a variety of hospitality, leisure, wellness, fitness, and meeting facilities.

Many accommodations feature sea views, while Club Privé by Rixos provides an ultra-exclusive experience with private villas, butler services, and dedicated Club House and Beach Club access.

The resort’s interiors draw inspiration from Hijazi coastal architecture, blending authenticity with contemporary, sustainable design.

Rixos Murjana’s amenities include the Middle East’s longest swimming pool at 111 meters, the Solara Beach Club, and the award-winning Anjana Spa with 12 treatment rooms, steam and sauna facilities, and exclusive couple suites.

Culinary offerings feature international restaurants and cafés such as Terra Mare, Alâ Aksam steakhouse, Piazzetta Italiana, MykOrini, People’s Restaurant, and Godiva Café.

The resort is also a family-oriented destination with Murjana Waterpark, Saudi Arabia’s first fully integrated hotel waterpark, offering 11 water attractions, splash zones, and family dining.

Rixy Kids Club and Teens Club provide supervised activities and workshops, while adults can access extensive fitness facilities, sports programs, and expert-led classes including CrossFit, yoga, and TRX.

Al-Khateeb stated: “The opening of Rixos Murjana marks an important milestone in the development of high-quality tourism destinations across Saudi Arabia. It reflects the readiness of major tourism projects to move into full operations and welcome visitors from within the Kingdom and around the world. This project also embodies the role of the Tourism Development Fund in transforming investments into tangible destinations that enhance quality of life, expand tourism choices for families, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Al-Fakhri said: “Rixos Murjana embodies the Fund’s vision to empower the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, and represents a qualitative step in developing exceptional tourism destinations along the King Abdullah Economic City. The project reflects the strength of national and international partnerships in delivering developments that elevate hospitality standards and enrich guest experiences, contributing to enhanced tourism quality and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for all-inclusive hospitality. Today, we move forward with confidence in developing world-class destinations that reflect the Kingdom’s leadership in the tourism sector.”

Tamince said: “The opening of Rixos Murjana marks a defining milestone for Rixos Hotels in Saudi Arabia and reflects our continued confidence in Saudi vision 2030 for tourism. As the largest all-inclusive destination in the country, Rixos Murjana brings together scale, innovation, and elevated guest experiences from overwater villas and world-class leisure facilities to family-focused entertainment, setting a new benchmark for Ultra all-inclusive hospitality in King Abdullah Economic City.”

