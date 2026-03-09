Oman Air will operate additional flights to Cairo, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Mumbai, Rome, and Bangkok on November 8

The airline will operate extra flights to London Heathrow, Milan, Rome, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Cairo, Bangkok, and Jeddah on March 9.

The airline continues to operate from Muscat, with the airport operating as normal.

All flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS) will remain until March 11.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

