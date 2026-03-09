Muscat - The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) issued 12 licences to 11 companies in 2025 and five in 2026 for the management and operation marine docks serving tourism and commercial activities, after the applicants met the requirements set out in the Regulation on the Establishment, Management and Operation of.

The move forms part of the ministry’s efforts to regulate the port and maritime sector in Oman, enhance service quality and ensure compliance with maritime safety standards.

According to the ministry, the licensing initiative aims to strengthen governance of the port and marina sector, raise service standards in line with international maritime safety requirements, and support the competitiveness of the maritime transport sector while enhancing the efficiency of regulatory oversight.

Laila bint Ali Al Batashi, Director of the Department of Ports and Docks at MTCIT, said that seven licences were issued in 2025 for tourism-related marine births across the governorates of Dhofar, Muscat and Musandam. In addition, five licences were granted for the management and operation of commercial berths outside main ports, located in South Sharqiyah, Musandam and South Batinah.

She explained that under the regulation governing docks, the ministry grants three types of licences. The first is a preliminary establishment licence, which allows applicants to complete the procedures for obtaining approvals from relevant authorities. This licence is valid for one year.

Once all approvals and designs are completed, applicants may obtain a licence to commence construction of the dock facility. During 2026, five licences were issued to begin establishing docks in Taqah, Salalah, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Barka and Duqm.

The third category is a management and operation licence, granted for the operation of commercial and tourist piers and renewed annually after meeting all regulatory requirements.

Laila said the lengths of commercial births licensed range between 176m and 759m, while seven licences were issued for tourist births in Muscat, Dibba and Salalah, with lengths ranging from 250m to 2,286m.

She stressed that operating licences are issued only after all required approvals and documents are completed. Operators must also comply with strict regulatory conditions, including obtaining prior approval before undertaking any expansions, immediately reporting incidents, and adhering to security, safety and environmental standards.

ensure that vessels are received only after all permits are completed, and employ qualified personnel licensed to manage such facilities.

