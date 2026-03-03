Recent travel data reveals a notable increase in travel activity among residents of Saudi Arabia during Ramadan 2026, driven by sustained strong demand for Umrah trips and family-related travel.

Searches for accommodation in Makkah and Madinah have increased by 20.67% and 25.16% compared to the same period in 2025, with demand peaking during the second half of the holy month.

These indicators reflect that Umrah remains the primary driver of Ramadan travel activity, with travel behaviour shaped primarily by spiritual priorities and family connectivity.

This trend runs in parallel with a clear shift toward early planning for Eid Al-Fitr and post-Ramadan trips, offering the market forward-looking visibility into the seasonal demand cycle.

Hotel Growth

Data issued by Wego, an online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), confirms travellers’ strong preference for staying at hotels located near the Haram. Average nightly rates reach nearly $400 (SAR 1,500).

Booking indicators further show that 49% of travellers book more than one month in advance, reflecting a calculated approach to early planning aimed at managing costs and securing availability during peak demand periods.

Digital Booking

In terms of booking channels, the data highlights a mobile-led approach to trip planning, hotel bookings, and domestic flight reservations within the Kingdom. A total of 76% of all bookings at the beginning of Ramadan 2026 are made via the Wego app, underscoring rising user confidence in digital platforms—not only for price comparison, but also for selecting accommodation locations and checking real-time availability prior to completing payment.

Smart Travel

These figures confirm that digital booking solutions have become a core pillar of the modern travel experience. They empower users to compare flight and accommodation options within seconds, supported by smart tools such as the “Price Calendar,” fare alerts, and flexible date selection—directly contributing to more efficient spending and an enhanced travel experience.

Domestic Travel

Beyond Umrah, Ramadan travel in Saudi Arabia is characterised by domestic movement linked to family gatherings and inter-city coordination, with steady demand in domestic flight searches and volumes nearly matching last year, particularly between Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Madinah.

These trips are typically short, lasting up to one week, with increased movement on specific dates during the holy month. Travel timing is often influenced by the coordination of Iftar and Suhoor schedules, religious commitments, and the desire to spend time with family in a Ramadan atmosphere.

Eid Season

Regarding travel during Eid Al-Fitr, the data indicates growth in early planning and advance bookings, providing the market with clearer visibility into expected demand volumes. This shift reflects a broader transformation in traveler behavior toward more structured travel and spending management, supported by the flexibility of digital options and the variety of offers available through online platforms, which provide balanced solutions combining quality of experience with cost efficiency.

The performance recorded during Ramadan reinforces the season’s position as one of the key drivers of domestic travel activity and a direct supporter of the Kingdom’s hospitality and aviation sectors.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

