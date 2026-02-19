Egypt - IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Jadeer Group to launch Hotel Indigo Cairo New Administrative Capital, expanding its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Egypt.

The 140-room hotel will be part of a mixed-use development in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, east of Greater Cairo, and is scheduled to open in 2033.

The New Capital is one of Egypt’s largest national projects, designed as a smart, master-planned city with modern infrastructure, government and diplomatic districts, upscale residential areas, and major commercial developments.

Strong transport links to Cairo and a growing range of cultural and retail attractions are expected to drive hospitality demand.

As one of IHG’s leading lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo is known for boutique properties inspired by their local neighbourhoods.

The new hotel will reflect the area’s evolving urban character through locally influenced design, dining, and guest experiences, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Egypt continues to be a priority market for IHG, and the New Capital represents a significant opportunity as the country’s future administrative and business hub. Hotel Indigo is particularly well suited to this evolving urban environment, offering a lifestyle-led experience that resonates with both business and leisure travellers. We are pleased to build on our partnership with JADEER GROUP and further strengthen our presence in this important destination."

Mahmoud Abou Al Khair, Chairman of JADEER GROUP, added: “Our continued collaboration with IHG reflects our confidence in their global expertise and strong brand portfolio. Following the signing of Hotel Indigo New Cairo, our partnership with IHG for Hotel Indigo Cairo New Administrative Capital is a strategic addition that aligns with our vision to develop distinctive, mixed-use destinations. We believe the brand’s focus on design, culture, and neighbourhood storytelling will resonate strongly within the New Capital."

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

