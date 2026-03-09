Aedas, a leading global architecture and design practice based in Hong Kong, has secured the design and project architecture contract for a 100-key hotel project coming up over a 14,168 sq m area within the Northern District of the giga Diriyah development, home to the Unesco World Heritage Site of At Turaif, the birthplace of the Kingdom and the foundation of its architectural identity.

Designed for Diriyah Company, the ultra-luxury property - Capella Diriyah by Aedas contract for - embodies the spirit of Najdi architecture through a modern lens, one that celebrates community, privacy, and craftsmanship, said a statement from Aedas.

The lead consultant for the project is WME, a multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy firm specialising in structural, MEP and infrastructure services, particularly in the Middle East and India.

According to Aedas, the Najdi traditions represent an important architectural narrative that conveys protection and continuity. The project transforms this legacy into a contemporary gesture that connects the timeless essence of Diriyah, “The City of Earth,” with the elegance of modern luxury.

The design of Capella Diriyah draws deeply from this legacy, echoing the solid-void rhythm, earthen palette, and spatial hierarchy of Najdi architecture.

Organised around a sequence of courtyards, the hotel transitions from vibrant public zones to intimate retreats. This layered composition reflects the social fabric of the region, fostering community while preserving the serenity of private spaces, said the Hong Kong-based design group.

Architecture and Light

Inspired by the spirit of ancient Diriyah, this design feels deeply rooted in the land. Rather than creating a boundary, the architecture embraces the desert, framing the horizon and guiding you from the quiet, calm interiors out into the vast landscape.

The patterns in the stone play with the sun, casting shifting shadows that bring the heritage of the Najd to life throughout the day.

On the design, Aedas said it follows the natural rhythm of the desert, from the bright sun to the glow of the evening. This transition is built into the very fabric of the hotel, its courtyards and architectural screens, allowing the atmosphere to shift naturally as day turns to night.

Geometric patterns inspired by Najdi architecture bring a sense of movement to the design. These details enrich the experience both inside and out, staying true to the heritage of the region while keeping the space modern and clear, stated the top global architecture and design practice.

"Recognising the clarity of the Saudi night sky, the project incorporates dedicated stargazing spaces. Open air terraces, balconies and select rooms with retractable roofs give guests the opportunity to connect with the stars from the comfort of their suites, adding a memorable layer to their stay," remarked Ignacio Gomez, the Global Design Principal at Aedas.

Together, these elements create an immersive environment that is rooted in the natural rhythms of the desert landscape and the cultural heritage of Diriyah, he stated.

A commitment to sustainability

"The landscape is influenced by the Wadi and its natural contours. A series of water features creates a sensory journey through the hotel grounds. A grid of date palms provides dappled shade, while stone sourced from the region reinforces the site’s authenticity," explained Gomez.

Intricate screens offer glimpses into shaded courtyard spaces, and native planting shapes an oasis-like atmosphere that feels calm, restorative and connected to the ecology of Diriyah, he added.

The Capella Diriyah aims for LEED Gold and Mostadam Gold certification, underscoring Aedas’ dedication to environmental stewardship. These measures express the project’s balance between cultural continuity and environmental responsibility.

According to Aedas, the design of Capella Diriyah offers a hospitality experience deeply rooted in the land, heritage and architectural traditions of Diriyah.

By celebrating Najdi identity through contemporary craftsmanship, the hotel becomes a destination that redefines luxury travel in Saudi Arabia, shaped by history and designed for the future, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

