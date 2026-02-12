Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) has announced its entry into the Saudi Arabian market through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding covering three hotels in Makkah, totalling approximately 1000 rooms.

The agreement, signed between Gulf Hotels Group and Burhan Hotels, will see GHG act as operator and day-to-day manager of the portfolio, while engaging with international hotel brands as part of its broader expansion strategy.

Under the agreement, Gulf Hotels Group will lead a comprehensive renovation and repositioning programme across all three hotels, working closely with specialist consultants while engaging in discussions with a number of international hotel brands to establish globally recognised brand affiliations.

Ahmed Janahi, Group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “This partnership marks a strategic milestone for Gulf Hotels Group as we enter the Saudi market as a third-party operator. Makkah is one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets, and this collaboration enables us to leverage more than five decades of proven operational excellence while supporting the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for tourism and religious travel.”

From Burhan Hotels, Khalid SaifAddin, Chairman of Burhan Hotels, said: “Makkah welcomes tens of millions of guests of God every year. We are proud to partner with Gulf Hotels Group, whose world-class operational expertise and deep regional knowledge make them the ideal partner to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience with leading international hotel brands, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.” -TradeArabia News Service

