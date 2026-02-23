Saudi Arabia - Aleph Hospitality, an independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has secured the Four Points by Sheraton brand for the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The franchise agreement between Diyar Al Khalidiyah Hotel Services Company and Marriott International, coupled with the third-party management agreement with Aleph Hospitality, represents a strategic milestone for the hotel as they prepare to welcome growing numbers of religious visitors.

Four Points by Sheraton Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil is strategically located on Ibrahim Khalil Street, near the Great Mosque of Makkah and Abraj Al-Bait Towers.

Aleph Hospitality assumed management of the 338-key hotel in August 2025, further strengthening its collaboration with Marriott International and expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality market.

Four Points by Sheraton Makkah Ibrahim Al Khalil marks Aleph Hospitality’s third Marriott-branded hotel under management in the Kingdom, and the sixth Marriott-branded hotel in the company’s wider portfolio in the Middle East and Africa.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality, said: “We enjoy a longstanding and trusted relationship with Marriott International, underpinned by a shared focus on excellence and continuous improvement. Our collective ambition is to elevate the guest journey while delivering strong operational performance and value for our owners.”

