Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed an agreement to develop and operate Sumharam Archaeological Park at Khor Rori site in the Dhofar Governorate.

The agreement, signed with Sumharam Tourism Investment Company, seeks to promote sustainable tourism investment in cultural heritage.

It was inked by Sayyid Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Hilal Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sumharam Tourism Investment Company, reported Oman News Agency.

The project aims to develop the centuries-old city of Sumharam—one of the Land of Frankincense sites registered on the Unesco World Heritage List—to convert the city into a global tourist destination that combines both historical and natural beauty.

It constitutes a step forward in upgrading the status of Dhofar Governorate as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the region.

The project includes the development of integrated tourism facilities, including luxury hospitality establishments, culture and heritage facilities and hotspots for launching nature adventures, in addition to auxiliary facilities like restaurants and centres for traditional crafts, in addition to organising cultural events that reflect the originality of Omani identity.

The project also contributes to adding value to the national economy by supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector, promoting investment and generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people of Dhofar Governorate, enabling the local community to participate in economic activities related to the project.

