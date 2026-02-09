BENGALURU - Most Gulf stock markets edged higher in early trade ‍on Monday ‍after worries about a potential U.S.-Iran confrontation eased, while ​upbeat corporate earnings added to investor optimism.

Iran's top diplomat said on Friday ⁠that nuclear talks with the U.S. mediated by Oman were off ⁠to a “good start” ‌and set to continue, in remarks that could help allay concerns that failure to reach a deal ⁠might nudge the Middle East closer to war.

Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 0.7%, with broad-based gains across sectors. Emaar Properties climbed 1.9%, while Dubai Investments added 2.6%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark ⁠index advanced 0.5%, led by consumer ​discretionary, consumer staples and real estate.

Aldar Properties jumped 3.4% after reporting a ‍49% increase in fourth-quarter net profit.

Americana Restaurants International surged 14.7% after the dual-listed operator ​posted a 38% rise in full-year net profit.

On Sunday, it signed an agreement with a Lebanese quick-service restaurant brand Malak Al Tawouk (MAT), to operate and develop MAT in 13 markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was little changed as gains in communications, IT and energy were offset by losses in other sectors.

Etihad Etisalat rose 1.3%, while National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia gained 3.5% after ⁠the shipper more than doubled its ‌fourth-quarter net profit.

Bank AlJazira, however, slipped 4.6%.

The Qatari benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with most stocks in positive territory.

Ooredoo ‌added 1%, ⁠and United Development Co rose 2.1% after reporting higher full-year net profit.

(Reporting by ⁠Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)