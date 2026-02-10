Dubai’s Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) has opened books for a benchmark-sized EUR‑denominated 5‑year green senior unsecured bond, guiding investors at mid-swaps plus 100–105bps.

The Reg S‑only notes, issued under the bank’s $20 billion EMTN programme, are expected to carry ratings of A1/A+.

The deal is being arranged by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and ING as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The benchmark‑sized transaction will offer a fixed annual coupon, with pricing expected on 10 February 2026 and settlement on 13 February 2026.

The notes will be listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.

Proceeds will fund eligible green and Shariah‑compliant assets under ENBD’s Sustainable Finance Framework 2025.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest by assets, has ramped up its sustainable financing activity in recent months. Last month, the bank completed a landmark $1 billion dual-tranche Blue-Green bond issuance, the largest of its kind by a global financial institution.

