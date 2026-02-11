CAIRO - Egypt's ‍House ‍of Representatives, the lower house of ​parliament, approved a relatively limited cabinet reshuffle ⁠on Tuesday, state media reported.

Mohamed Farid Saleh, ⁠who previously served ‌as the executive chairman of the country's Financial Regulatory ⁠Authority, was appointed minister of investment and foreign trade.

Ahmed Rostom was named minister of planning. He ⁠was a senior financial ​sector specialist at the World Bank.

The head of ‍Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), Diaa Rashwan, will ​lead a revived Ministry of Information. The ministry was dissolved several times in the wake of the 2011 uprising that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, and in recent years its role has been replaced by media regulatory bodies.

Meanwhile, ⁠the ministers of ‌finance, foreign affairs, petroleum, supply, defense and interior kept their posts.

(Reporting ‌by ⁠Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly, Editing ⁠by Timothy Heritage, Alexandra Hudson)