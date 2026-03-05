RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi stated that the Emergency GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, March 5, 2026. The meeting will bring together, the foreign ministers of the GCC states and the European Union (EU) member states.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will also participate via video conference.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Albudaiwi pointed out that this joint meeting is convened to discuss and deliberate on the implications of the brutal Iranian aggression against GCC states, the grave developments in the region, and their negative consequences that have affected the entire world.

He emphasised that the GCC seeks, through these joint meetings with regional and international partners, to condemn the treacherous Iranian attacks that have targeted civilians, infrastructure, and diplomatic premises in the council states.

He added that the council aims to urge the international community to fulfill its duties and responsibilities to stop the war immediately, thereby enhancing regional and international stability and security.



