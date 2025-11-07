Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, and the Republic of Paraguay, represented by the Ministry of Social Development, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of social affairs.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by the Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and on behalf of the Republic of Paraguay by the Minister-Counselor for Social and Economic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic of Paraguay HE Juan Jose Galeano, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit on Social Development, which concluded in Doha.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the fields of social development, including social welfare, the affairs of minors, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and family, women, and children, in addition to developing channels for technical and institutional cooperation between the two parties.

The MoU also stipulates the exchange of studies, information, and expertise in areas of mutual interest, and the formation of a joint committee from both sides to follow up on the implementation of its provisions and develop future plans and projects, thereby enhancing the sustainability of joint programs and initiatives.

This step comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s keenness to expand its international partnerships in the fields of social and human development and to exchange successful experiences in empowering people and promoting social justice in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

