MUSCAT — Saudi Arabia and Oman discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in key sectors. This was during the meeting of the foreign ministers of both countries and the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council held in Muscat on Monday.

Earlier on the day, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi. The ministers reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments and the efforts being made to address them.

Following their meeting, Prince Faisal and Badr bin Hamad co-chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council. Heads of the subcommittees and the heads of the General Secretariat team of the Council attended the meeting.

The meeting affirmed the keenness of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to strengthen the bonds of fraternal relations and expand them to broader horizons, thus achieving greater prosperity for the two countries and their peoples.

In his presidential speech, Prince Faisal affirmed that the meeting is a continuation of the second meeting of the Coordination Council held in AlUla on December 12, 2024, and its positive and fruitful outcomes within the framework of the adopted recommendations and initiatives. He emphasized the importance of the Council’s subcommittees continuing to complete the necessary procedures for implementing the remaining recommendations, and that the General Secretariat should follow up and address any challenges that might hinder this.

The Saudi minister stressed the importance of developing and enhancing trade relations and stimulating investment and cooperation between the public and private sectors. He commended the signing of the memorandum facilitating mutual recognition of rules of origin between the two countries, accepting certificates of origin issued by the relevant authorities, and launching the second phase of industrial integration initiatives between the two countries. This reflects the strength of the economic ties and underscores the commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.

Prince Faisal praised the work underway to establish and launch the electronic platform for the Coordination Council, which aims to link all the work and initiatives of the committees to facilitate monitoring the Council's progress. He commended the progress achieved between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy, investment, and other vital sectors, and the endeavor to expand cooperation opportunities, which will positively impact and benefit the people of both countries.

In his address, the Omani Minister Badr bin Hamad highlighted the qualitative progress in relations between the two countries and the remarkable development witnessed in numerous sectors towards achieving economic integration, enhancing bilateral trade and joint investments, as well as deepening cooperation in security, justice, culture, and tourism. He also noted the evolving and continuous cooperation in political matters, consultation, and coordination regarding regional and international issues, reflecting the shared commitment to the integration of visions and objectives between the two countries.

Badr bin Hamad expressed his aspiration to further enhance joint cooperation and achieve integration across all fields, bringing greater benefits to the two nations. He emphasized the activation of all agreed-upon initiatives and the implementation of joint programs and projects to fulfill the aspirations of the leadership and people of both countries.

The ministers signed the minutes of the third meeting of the Council. From the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih; Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati; Saudi Ambassador to Oman Ibrahim bin Saad; Assistant Minister of Investment Dr. Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi; Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs Eng. Rakan Trabzoni; Head of the General Secretariat Working Group of the Council from the Saudi side Eng. Fahd Al-Harthi; Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Culture Eng. Abdullah Al-Raddadi; and Advisor to the Director of the Strategic Management Office Eng. Abdulrahman Maghrabi.

