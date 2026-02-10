LONDON - Britain’s Prince William arrived in Riyadh on Monday for his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Emir of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman received him at King Khalid International Airport. Those who received the Prince of Wales also included Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, and British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Stephen Charles Hitchen.

Prince William will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Monday, Kensington Palace said.

The trip is being carried out on behalf of the British government and aims to deepen bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

It follows a 2025 visit by Britain’s finance minister that, according to London, resulted in trade and investment agreements worth £6.4 billion ($8.7 billion).

Apart from the meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince William will take part in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia’s economic reforms, cultural initiatives, and environmental programs.

The meeting will not be William’s first meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince. In March 2018, William and his father, then-Prince Charles, hosted Mohammed bin Salman at a dinner at Clarence House in London, on the same day Queen Elizabeth II held a separate lunch with the Saudi leader.

While in the Kingdom, William is also expected to meet young Saudis, learn about plans for sustainability and urban development, and visit projects linked to women’s sports, e-sports, conservation, and cultural cooperation.

The British prince will also travel to AlUla, the ancient oasis city in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where he will visit wildlife reserves, meet local communities, and tour Prince of Wales House, a newly established UK cultural space aimed at promoting collaboration in arts and heritage.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

