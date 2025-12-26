Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose by 32.3% in October 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed.

National non-oil exports increased by 2.4%, while total merchandise exports grew by 11.8%, contributing to a 47.4% increase in the trade balance surplus compared with October 2024.

Imports rose by 4.3% in October 2025. The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 42.3%, compared with 33.4% in the previous year. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts topped the list of non-oil exports, accounting for 23.6% of total non-oil exports, followed by chemical industry products at 19.4%.

For imports, electrical machinery, equipment, and parts ranked first at 30.2%, rising by 26.3% compared with October 2024, followed by transport equipment and parts, which accounted for 12.1% of total imports and declined by 22.9% compared with October 2024.

Meanwhile, China maintained its position as the Kingdom’s leading trading partner in both exports and imports, accounting for 14.1% of total exports and 24.8% of total imports. The Kingdom’s top 10 trading partners together represented 70.4% of total exports and 67.7% of total imports. At the customs port level, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam ranked first, accounting for 25.7% of total imports.

