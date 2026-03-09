Muscat – The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Rostock in Germany to strengthen cooperation in sustainable waste management and circular economy initiatives.

The agreement reflects the authority’s efforts to benefit from leading international expertise in resource management and to maximise the economic value of waste, supporting Oman’s transition towards circular economy models and enhancing sustainable economic practices.

The MoU was signed by Hassan bin Mohammed Al Lawati, Director General of Economic Regulation and Markets at APSR, and Prof Elizabeth Prommer, President of the University of Rostock.

Under the agreement, the two sides will promote scientific and technical cooperation to develop advanced models for sustainable waste management. Areas of collaboration include raising environmental awareness, encouraging waste segregation at source, improving recycling processes, reducing waste volumes and converting waste into value-added economic resources.

The memorandum also aims to strengthen institutional capacity within the APSR and support the development of human resources, particularly in areas related to modern legislative frameworks, regulatory policies and strategies governing the waste management sector. The partnership will enable Oman to benefit from Germany’s advanced experience in the field, contributing to improved economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

As part of the programme accompanying the signing ceremony, the Omani delegation visited research facilities and laboratories at the University of Rostock and toured waste management facilities in the city of Rostock. A specialised scientific session was also held to explore opportunities for joint research and technical cooperation in developing innovative solutions that support the transition to a circular economy.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Mitha bint Saif al Mahrouqi, Ambassador of Oman to Germany, along with academics, experts and stakeholders in waste management and environmental sustainability from the University of Rostock.

