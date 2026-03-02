MUSCAT - The bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and Japan are poised to scale greater heights as plans are afoot to take the relations into various spheres, according to the Japanese Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebrations of the Japanese emperor’s 66th birthday held recently, Kiyoshi Serizawa, Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman, said that the friendly relations between Japan and Oman, the exchanges between the Imperial Family of Japan and the Royal Family of Oman symbolise the strong bilateral ties that have existed for many years. The year 2025 marked a significant development in these exchanges.

“The high-level exchanges and people-to-people interactions across various fields have made essential contributions to the bilateral relations. The bilateral relations between Japan and Oman will continue to develop further this year, and I will continue to strive to deepen the friendly relations between Japan and Oman,” he said.

The visits of Omani officials to Japan have opened a new chapter in the history of relations between the two countries.

This year, from September to October, athletes from the Sultanate of Oman, along with athletes from 45 other countries and regions, will take part in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Japan.

